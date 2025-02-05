L&T Technology Services Ltd gains for third consecutive session

L&T Technology Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 5620.55, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.72% in last one year as compared to a 8.17% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.28% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

L&T Technology Services Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5620.55, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 23721.35. The Sensex is at 78351.94, down 0.3%. L&T Technology Services Ltd has risen around 17.99% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which L&T Technology Services Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 42860.2, up 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 93972 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5657, up 1.82% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 47.41 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

