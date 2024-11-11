Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

L&T Technology Services signs definitive agreements to acquire Intelliswift

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 7:16 PM IST
L&T Technology Services has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Silicon Valley-based Intelliswift, to deepen its offerings across software product development, platform engineering, Digital Integration, Data and AI.

Intelliswift services 4 of the Top 5 Hyperscalers and caters to over 25 Fortune 500 companies including 5 of the top 10 ER&D spenders in Software and Technology. With this acquisition, LTTS will also be able to address adjacent markets of Retail and Fintech, along with the Private Equity channel.

The acquisition will enhance LTTS' AI and software capabilities in the Digital Engineering suite for global clients, through:

Industry leading software product development, data & platform engineering capabilities Intelliswift's AI-led automation framework which provides end-to-end automation solutions across platforms and processes. Digital enterprise & Integration services through agile engineering and next generation technologies

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 7:00 PM IST

