Balmer Lawrie announces its foray into rail logistics

Balmer Lawrie & Co. signed an agreement with M/s GATX India, the largest private railcar lessor in India, for leasing 3 nos. of rakes of BFNS 22.9t wagons for transportation of finished steel products of Steel Authority of India (SAIL), Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) over distances exceeding 1000 kms.

Balmer Lawrie forayed into transportation of cargo by rail with the signing of the agreement with SAIL, RSP on 13th September 2024. Balmer Lawrie aspires to cater to the growing market of rail logistics by serving the customer segments in the list of commodities allowed under the Liberalized Special Freight Train Operator (LSFTO) Scheme of Indian Railways. The Company was looking to lease the 3 rakes and has now awarded the contract to GATX through a public tender. This event furthers Balmer Lawrie's significant foray into rail logistics, advancing India's freight solutions.

