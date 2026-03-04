L&T tumbles as Iran conflict raises worries over Middle East exposure

Larsen & Toubro fell 7.07% to Rs 3,779 as escalating Middle East tensions raised concerns over project execution risks.

The decline comes amid the intensifying Iran conflict following coordinated U.S.Israeli airstrikes on Iranian military and nuclear targets. The strikes reportedly killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and triggered retaliatory missile and drone attacks by Iran. Iran launched strikes on Israel and several U.S. bases located across Gulf countries. The conflict has disrupted shipping routes and energy flows across the Middle East. The turmoil has also pushed crude oil prices higher and increased regional business uncertainty.

The region is a key market for the company, accounting for 37% of its Rs 7.33 lakh crore order book and 33% of order inflows in 9MFY26.