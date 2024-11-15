Adarsh Plant Protect standalone net profit rises 1450.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.82% to Rs 5.18 crore

Net profit of Adarsh Plant Protect rose 1450.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 32.82% to Rs 5.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.5.183.907.343.080.330.040.310.020.310.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News