Lactose (India) standalone net profit rises 1778.57% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Lactose (India) rose 1778.57% to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 91.54% to Rs 32.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 17.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.32.6017.0217.5815.984.801.333.600.162.630.14

