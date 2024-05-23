Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ladam Affordable Housing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ladam Affordable Housing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 10.87% to Rs 0.82 crore

Net Loss of Ladam Affordable Housing reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.87% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.83% to Rs 0.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.820.92 -11 0.820.93 -12 OPM %-10.98-45.65 --30.49-50.54 - PBDT0-0.12 100 -0.03-0.13 77 PBT-0.05-0.17 71 -0.08-0.18 56 NP-0.06-0.19 68 -0.09-0.19 53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Ladam Affordable Housing reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Star Housing Finance partners with Tata Capital Housing Finance

Tata Housing Development Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 68.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Industrials stocks edge higher

L&amp;T completes divestment of entire 51% stake in L&amp;T Infra Development Projects

Stock alert: ITC, Nykaa, Jubilant Foodworks, Oil India, Power Grid Corp

Allcargo Logistics arm acquires 25% stake in Fair Trade

Cautious optimism: shares may see uptick at open

Libord Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

IL&amp;FS Investment Managers consolidated net profit rises 98.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 23 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story