Libord Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 64.00% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net profit of Libord Finance reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 64.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.98 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.14% to Rs 0.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

0.090.250.760.69-111.1144.001.328.70-0.330.050.440.28-0.380.010.260.110.11-0.511.980

Powered by Capital Market - Live News