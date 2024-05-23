Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Libord Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Libord Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 64.00% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net profit of Libord Finance reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 64.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.98 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.14% to Rs 0.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.090.25 -64 0.760.69 10 OPM %-111.1144.00 -1.328.70 - PBDT-0.330.05 PL 0.440.28 57 PBT-0.380.01 PL 0.260.11 136 NP0.11-0.51 LP 1.980 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Libord Finance consolidated net profit rises 72.34% in the December 2023 quarter

Libord Securities standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the December 2023 quarter

CoinEx Offers 50 per cent Discount on Buying ETH for the 2nd Brand Day and Presents a New Feature "CoinEx Dibs"

Indiabulls Housing board OKs to raise $ 350 million bonds

Japan Nikkei extends gain ahead of BoJ meeting outcome

Stock alert: ITC, Nykaa, Jubilant Foodworks, Oil India, Power Grid Corp

Allcargo Logistics arm acquires 25% stake in Fair Trade

Cautious optimism: shares may see uptick at open

IL&amp;FS Investment Managers consolidated net profit rises 98.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Navneet Education consolidated net profit rises 108.23% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 23 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story