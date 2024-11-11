Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ladderup Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.30 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Sales rise 83.69% to Rs 5.18 crore

Net profit of Ladderup Finance reported to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 83.69% to Rs 5.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.182.82 84 OPM %69.889.57 -PBDT4.160.37 1024 PBT3.980.18 2111 NP1.30-0.38 LP

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 10:09 AM IST

