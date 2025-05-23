Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Laffans Petrochemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.44 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Laffans Petrochemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.44 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 5:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 32.46% to Rs 1.29 crore

Net Loss of Laffans Petrochemicals reported to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 32.46% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.08% to Rs 2.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.65% to Rs 8.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.291.91 -32 8.166.06 35 OPM %-28.68-89.53 --29.29-61.39 - PBDT-2.29-1.68 -36 3.214.30 -25 PBT-2.45-1.81 -35 2.563.79 -32 NP-2.44-2.51 3 2.002.60 -23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ramco Industries standalone net profit rises 180.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Cosmo Ferrites reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.55 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Keltech Energies standalone net profit rises 10.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Sigma Solve consolidated net profit rises 28.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Dhabriya Polywood consolidated net profit rises 32.27% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 23 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story