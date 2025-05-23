Dhabriya Polywood consolidated net profit rises 32.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.86% to Rs 63.47 crore

Net profit of Dhabriya Polywood rose 32.27% to Rs 5.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.86% to Rs 63.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 54.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.05% to Rs 18.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.09% to Rs 235.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 211.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

63.4754.78235.11211.6316.1315.8815.9514.659.167.5933.2426.457.065.6824.6119.555.374.0618.0314.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News