Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sigma Solve consolidated net profit rises 28.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Sigma Solve consolidated net profit rises 28.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 5:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 45.13% to Rs 23.54 crore

Net profit of Sigma Solve rose 28.20% to Rs 6.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 45.13% to Rs 23.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.28% to Rs 19.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.09% to Rs 76.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 65.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales23.5416.22 45 76.1765.05 17 OPM %41.3336.74 -33.7935.48 - PBDT9.536.17 54 26.7326.30 2 PBT9.265.84 59 25.6925.21 2 NP6.825.32 28 19.0916.14 18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dhabriya Polywood consolidated net profit rises 32.27% in the March 2025 quarter

AIA Engineering consolidated net profit rises 9.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Arfin India consolidated net profit declines 75.69% in the March 2025 quarter

CG-VAK Software & Exports consolidated net profit rises 36.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Precot consolidated net profit declines 69.19% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 23 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story