Sigma Solve consolidated net profit rises 28.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 45.13% to Rs 23.54 crore

Net profit of Sigma Solve rose 28.20% to Rs 6.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 45.13% to Rs 23.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.28% to Rs 19.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.09% to Rs 76.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 65.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

