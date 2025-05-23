Ramco Industries standalone net profit rises 180.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.50% to Rs 331.59 crore

Net profit of Ramco Industries rose 180.17% to Rs 13.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.50% to Rs 331.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 302.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 48.26% to Rs 88.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.35% to Rs 1348.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1267.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

