Ramco Industries standalone net profit rises 180.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.50% to Rs 331.59 croreNet profit of Ramco Industries rose 180.17% to Rs 13.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.50% to Rs 331.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 302.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 48.26% to Rs 88.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.35% to Rs 1348.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1267.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content