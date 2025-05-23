Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Keltech Energies standalone net profit rises 10.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Keltech Energies standalone net profit rises 10.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 5:08 PM IST
Sales rise 14.55% to Rs 139.93 crore

Net profit of Keltech Energies rose 10.79% to Rs 6.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.55% to Rs 139.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 122.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.49% to Rs 24.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.56% to Rs 487.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 449.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales139.93122.16 15 487.79449.34 9 OPM %7.157.88 -7.457.20 - PBDT10.8710.09 8 39.9732.80 22 PBT9.168.42 9 32.9726.04 27 NP6.886.21 11 24.9419.41 28

First Published: May 23 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

