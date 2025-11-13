Lahoti Overseas reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.68 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 29.52% to Rs 104.04 crore

Net profit of Lahoti Overseas reported to Rs 6.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 29.52% to Rs 104.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 147.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.104.04147.620.600.668.332.297.761.666.68-0.31

