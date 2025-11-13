Garware Synthetics standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.53% to Rs 2.84 crore

Net profit of Garware Synthetics rose 300.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.53% to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2.842.7710.922.530.290.020.18-0.090.120.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News