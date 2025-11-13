Crestchem standalone net profit declines 46.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.82% to Rs 7.19 crore

Net profit of Crestchem declined 46.00% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.82% to Rs 7.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.7.197.808.3416.410.751.400.731.390.541.00

