Lakhotia Polyesters (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.14 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 503.00% to Rs 24.12 crore

Net profit of Lakhotia Polyesters (India) reported to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 503.00% to Rs 24.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales24.124.00 503 OPM %2.74-11.25 -PBDT1.15-0.35 LP PBT1.14-0.35 LP NP1.14-0.39 LP

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

