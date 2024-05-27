Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.91 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Lakshmi Finance &amp; Industrial Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.91 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales rise 164.93% to Rs 3.55 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation reported to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 164.93% to Rs 3.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1787.27% to Rs 10.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 313.93% to Rs 14.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.551.34 165 14.863.59 314 OPM %50.70-42.54 -87.289.47 - PBDT1.81-0.57 LP 12.990.32 3959 PBT1.76-0.61 LP 12.820.18 7022 NP1.91-0.34 LP 10.380.55 1787

First Published: May 27 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

