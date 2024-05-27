Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axiscades Tech's subsidiary bags order Bharat Electronics worth Rs 90 crore

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Axiscades Technologies said that its subsidiary Mistral Solutions has secured a large order from Bharat Electronics (BEL), a premier aerospace and defense electronics company in Bangalore owned by the Government of India.

The order entails design, development, and supply of eight radar processing systems for the Arudhra Medium Powered Radar (MPR). With a gross order value of Rs 90 crore, the systems will be delivered over a span of four years.

The MPR is an indigenous rotating active phased array multifunction 4D Radar capable of automatic detection and tracking of aerial targets ranging from slow-moving targets to combat aircraft.

This order is a result of the long-standing effort by DRDO since 2012 to design and build an indigenous radar, having sub-contracted Mistral for the design and development of the RADAR Signal Processing system, the company stated.

Arun Krishnamurthi, the CEO and MD of AXISCADES Technologies, said: "We are honored to secure this substantial order from BEL for the supply of Radar Processing Systems.

We are working to actively support indigenous defense projects, and this order is a significant step in our commitment to deliver advanced technological solutions to enhance India's defense capabilities.

Our role as a key player in the Indian defense technology ecosystem shall be further boosted with this project. We remain committed to providing valuable contributions to the nation's security through our technological innovation and excellence."

Axiscades Technologies is a leading end to end engineering and technology solutions provider, catering to aerospace, defence, heavy engineering, automotive, energy, medical & healthcare sectors, serving global OEMs.

The scrip shed 0.99% to currently trade at Rs 506.45 on the BSE.

First Published: May 27 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

