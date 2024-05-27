Palred Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.63 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 29.65% to Rs 22.33 crore

Net Loss of Palred Technologies reported to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 29.65% to Rs 22.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.64% to Rs 115.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 148.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

