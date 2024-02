Lakshmi Machine Works consolidated net profit declines 12.59% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 0.62% to Rs 1213.97 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Machine Works declined 12.59% to Rs 98.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 112.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 0.62% to Rs 1213.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1221.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.1213.971221.589.7110.25148.61157.61125.27136.5998.77112.99

