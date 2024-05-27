Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lakshmi Machine Works consolidated net profit declines 29.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Lakshmi Machine Works consolidated net profit declines 29.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 25.51% to Rs 970.65 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Machine Works declined 29.89% to Rs 65.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 94.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 25.51% to Rs 970.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1303.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.70% to Rs 373.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 384.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.49% to Rs 4695.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4719.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales970.651303.04 -26 4695.864719.15 0 OPM %7.579.08 -9.269.52 - PBDT113.70166.14 -32 578.50596.95 -3 PBT87.13144.41 -40 482.16519.21 -7 NP65.9894.11 -30 373.66384.01 -3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Lakshmi Machine Works consolidated net profit declines 12.59% in the December 2023 quarter

Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works standalone net profit declines 10.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Volumes jump at Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd counter

Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works standalone net profit rises 21.74% in the December 2023 quarter

Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions most likely to continue over Northwest

NSE SME IPO of Vilas Transcore subscribed 7 times

Electronics Mart India consolidated net profit rises 12.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Worth Peripherals consolidated net profit rises 60.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Juniper Hotels consolidated net profit rises 216.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 27 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story