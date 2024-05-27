Lakshmi Machine Works consolidated net profit declines 29.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 25.51% to Rs 970.65 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Machine Works declined 29.89% to Rs 65.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 94.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 25.51% to Rs 970.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1303.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.70% to Rs 373.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 384.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.49% to Rs 4695.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4719.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

