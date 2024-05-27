Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Electronics Mart India consolidated net profit rises 12.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Electronics Mart India consolidated net profit rises 12.30% in the March 2024 quarter

May 27 2024
Sales rise 14.79% to Rs 1524.23 crore

Net profit of Electronics Mart India rose 12.30% to Rs 40.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.79% to Rs 1524.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1327.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 49.80% to Rs 183.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 122.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.42% to Rs 6285.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5445.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1524.231327.81 15 6285.415445.71 15 OPM %7.066.85 -7.156.17 - PBDT82.5569.25 19 351.85248.57 42 PBT53.2646.14 15 246.16163.19 51 NP40.5536.11 12 183.95122.80 50

May 27 2024

