Worth Peripherals consolidated net profit rises 60.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 5:18 PM IST
Sales decline 12.17% to Rs 59.31 crore

Net profit of Worth Peripherals rose 60.88% to Rs 6.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.17% to Rs 59.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.07% to Rs 15.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.84% to Rs 238.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 297.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales59.3167.53 -12 238.46297.49 -20 OPM %10.1011.51 -8.9611.46 - PBDT10.408.31 25 28.1134.93 -20 PBT9.126.62 38 21.9628.74 -24 NP6.584.09 61 15.8818.06 -12

First Published: May 27 2024 | 5:01 PM IST

