Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lakshmi Mills Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.80 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Lakshmi Mills Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.80 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 50.62% to Rs 67.54 crore

Net Loss of Lakshmi Mills Company reported to Rs 1.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 50.62% to Rs 67.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 13.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.23% to Rs 252.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 240.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales67.5444.84 51 252.97240.40 5 OPM %5.02-2.77 --0.151.56 - PBDT0.22-2.43 LP -3.470.49 PL PBT-5.23-4.94 -6 -21.90-7.74 -183 NP-1.80-3.68 51 -13.79-5.01 -175

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Lakshmi Mills Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.72 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills standalone net profit rises 64.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.47 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Lakshmi Finance &amp; Industrial Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.91 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Singapore Exchange Market closes 0.35% up

Ingersoll-Rand slides after Q4 PAT drops 5% to Rs 64 cr

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Hong Kong Stocks closed flat ahead of inflation data globally

TTK Prestige Q4 PAT drops to Rs 57 cr; declares dividend of Rs 6/ share

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story