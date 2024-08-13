Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lancer Containers Lines standalone net profit declines 52.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Lancer Containers Lines standalone net profit declines 52.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:40 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 0.25% to Rs 108.27 crore

Net profit of Lancer Containers Lines declined 52.76% to Rs 3.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.25% to Rs 108.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 108.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales108.27108.54 0 OPM %5.6313.92 -PBDT8.0913.50 -40 PBT4.519.47 -52 NP3.347.07 -53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty mildly in red; HDFC Bank slips 2%, RVNL rises 3% on MSCI update

US-India relationship among most consequential in world: White House

Ahead of US elections, Musk pitches role for himself in second Trump WH

US visa bulletin for Sept:1 year setback for many, expect India and China

MSCI Aug rejig: India weight on equity index at record; $3 bn inflows eyed

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story