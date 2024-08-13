Lancer Containers Lines standalone net profit declines 52.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.25% to Rs 108.27 croreNet profit of Lancer Containers Lines declined 52.76% to Rs 3.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.25% to Rs 108.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 108.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales108.27108.54 0 OPM %5.6313.92 -PBDT8.0913.50 -40 PBT4.519.47 -52 NP3.347.07 -53
