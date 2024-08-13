Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Vasudhagama Enterprises standalone net profit rises 514.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:39 AM IST
Sales rise 267.33% to Rs 5.51 crore

Net profit of Vasudhagama Enterprises rose 514.29% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 267.33% to Rs 5.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5.511.50 267 OPM %11.257.33 -PBDT0.620.11 464 PBT0.580.11 427 NP0.430.07 514

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

