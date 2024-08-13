Vasudhagama Enterprises standalone net profit rises 514.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 267.33% to Rs 5.51 crore

Net profit of Vasudhagama Enterprises rose 514.29% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 267.33% to Rs 5.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.5.511.5011.257.330.620.110.580.110.430.07

