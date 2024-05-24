Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Landmark Cars consolidated net profit declines 56.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Landmark Cars consolidated net profit declines 56.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales rise 1.19% to Rs 863.97 crore

Net profit of Landmark Cars declined 56.03% to Rs 10.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.19% to Rs 863.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 853.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.71% to Rs 56.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.79% to Rs 3287.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3382.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales863.97853.80 1 3287.893382.35 -3 OPM %6.197.12 -6.627.03 - PBDT42.5753.67 -21 173.74198.88 -13 PBT15.4430.95 -50 72.43111.58 -35 NP10.5824.06 -56 56.0184.49 -34

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

