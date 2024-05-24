Senco Gold consolidated net profit rises 23.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.73% to Rs 1137.28 croreNet profit of Senco Gold rose 23.59% to Rs 32.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 39.73% to Rs 1137.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 813.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 14.21% to Rs 181.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 158.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.55% to Rs 5241.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4077.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News