Senco Gold consolidated net profit rises 23.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales rise 39.73% to Rs 1137.28 crore

Net profit of Senco Gold rose 23.59% to Rs 32.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 39.73% to Rs 1137.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 813.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.21% to Rs 181.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 158.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.55% to Rs 5241.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4077.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1137.28813.93 40 5241.444077.40 29 OPM %7.718.20 -7.167.77 - PBDT70.7749.58 43 309.65261.71 18 PBT52.3835.54 47 249.54216.15 15 NP32.1726.03 24 181.00158.48 14

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

