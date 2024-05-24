Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Niraj Cement Structurals consolidated net profit rises 188.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Niraj Cement Structurals consolidated net profit rises 188.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 57.34% to Rs 134.05 crore

Net profit of Niraj Cement Structurals rose 188.10% to Rs 7.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 57.34% to Rs 134.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 314.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 124.48% to Rs 9.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.32% to Rs 470.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 606.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales134.05314.26 -57 470.85606.12 -22 OPM %6.042.07 -3.361.52 - PBDT9.817.42 32 23.3212.80 82 PBT9.567.11 34 21.6611.43 90 NP7.262.52 188 9.724.33 124

