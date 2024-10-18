Landmark Cars gets LoI from BYD India for Faridabad dealership

Landmark Cars said that it has received a letter of intent (LoI) from BYD India for opening a showroom in the city of Faridabad in Haryana.

This showroom will be established by Watermark Cars, a wholly owned subsidiary company of Landmark Cars.

Landmark is already present in the city of Faridabad with its outlet for VW and with this outlet for BYD it will be able to enhance its operational efficiency

"BYD is the top New Energy Vehicle manufacturer worldwide and Landmark Cars is the largest partner for BYD in India with 4 outlets, with this being the 5th one, the company said in a statement.