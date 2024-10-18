Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mazagon Dock spurts as board to mull stock split on Oct 22

Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 11:53 AM IST
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders gained 4.32% to Rs 4,423.45 after the company said that its board will meet on Tuesday, 22 October 2024 to consider a proposal of sub-division /split of equity shares of the company.

Further, the board of directors will also consider declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 as on the same date as well. The company has fixed the record date of Wednesday, 30 October 2024 for the same purpose.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is principally engaged in building and repairing of ships, submarines, various types of vessels and related engineering products for its customers.

The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 121.45% to Rs 696.10 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 314.34 crore reported in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations grew by 8.48% to Rs 2,357.02 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 2,172.76 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 10:54 AM IST

