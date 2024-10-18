Volumes soar at L&T Technology Services Ltd counter

L&T Technology Services Ltd recorded volume of 1.06 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 22.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4686 shares Manappuram Finance Ltd, Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, Voltas Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 October 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp L&T Technology Services Ltd recorded volume of 1.06 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 22.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4686 shares. The stock lost 1.22% to Rs.5,174.35. Volumes stood at 10114 shares in the last session.

Manappuram Finance Ltd notched up volume of 19.63 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.84 lakh shares. The stock slipped 14.91% to Rs.150.95. Volumes stood at 2.86 lakh shares in the last session.

Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd recorded volume of 1.41 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23365 shares. The stock lost 2.16% to Rs.899.40. Volumes stood at 12205 shares in the last session.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd witnessed volume of 83164 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18144 shares. The stock dropped 12.78% to Rs.1,535.60. Volumes stood at 9937 shares in the last session.

Voltas Ltd notched up volume of 1.15 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27862 shares. The stock rose 1.73% to Rs.1,865.65. Volumes stood at 25632 shares in the last session.

