Landmark Property Development Company standalone net profit rises 333.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Landmark Property Development Company rose 333.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 109.09% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.460.224.35-31.820.180.040.180.040.130.03

