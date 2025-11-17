Ramchandra Leasing and Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 142.86% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of Ramchandra Leasing and Finance reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 142.86% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.170.0794.1200.1600.1600.120

