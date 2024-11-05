Larsen & Toubro announces strategic partnership with E2E Networks

Larsen & Toubro has announced a strategic partnership with E2E Networks, an Indian Cloud and AI Cloud provider. The partnership is a significant step towards the adoption of GenAI solutions in India to foster a fundamental shift in the way Accelerated Computing on Cloud is used by Indian organisations. The transformative journey for organisations in AI adoption is a fundamentally different approach to implementing GenAI software solutions using Cloud GPUs to utilise an organisation's deep learnings to deploy and evolve production-grade selfadapting AI Software. L&T will also acquire a 21% equity stake in E2E Networks through a combination of primary and secondary transactions.

Under this alliance, L&T will integrate E2E Networks' Cloud and AI Cloud platform with its expertise in data center management and cloud solutions towards empowering startups, and enterprises. The collaboration aims to accelerate digital transformation for a diverse range of industries, fostering a technology-driven, sustainable future for India.

