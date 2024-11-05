Saregama India consolidated net profit declines 6.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.31% to Rs 241.83 croreNet profit of Saregama India declined 6.65% to Rs 44.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 48.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 40.31% to Rs 241.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 172.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales241.83172.35 40 OPM %25.1635.32 -PBDT72.9473.85 -1 PBT59.3065.60 -10 NP44.9048.10 -7
