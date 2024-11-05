Saregama India consolidated net profit declines 6.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.31% to Rs 241.83 crore

Net profit of Saregama India declined 6.65% to Rs 44.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 48.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 40.31% to Rs 241.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 172.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.241.83172.3525.1635.3272.9473.8559.3065.6044.9048.10

