IKF Home Finance standalone net profit rises 275.17% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 51.34% to Rs 44.19 crore

Net profit of IKF Home Finance rose 275.17% to Rs 5.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 51.34% to Rs 44.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 29.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.44.1929.2061.2656.827.692.287.291.965.441.45

