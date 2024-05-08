Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kirloskar Oil Engines consolidated net profit rises 88.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Kirloskar Oil Engines consolidated net profit rises 88.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 19.96% to Rs 1660.02 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Oil Engines rose 88.25% to Rs 148.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 78.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.96% to Rs 1660.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1383.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.93% to Rs 441.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 332.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.41% to Rs 5898.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5023.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1660.021383.83 20 5898.325023.80 17 OPM %18.2313.59 -17.4214.66 - PBDT213.82134.93 58 729.33553.59 32 PBT182.73108.81 68 610.53448.93 36 NP148.5578.91 88 441.87332.40 33

