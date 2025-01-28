Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government of India announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of ₹30,000 crore

Government of India announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of ₹30,000 crore

Image
Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of (i) 6.79% Government Security 2031 for a notified amount of ₹10,000 crore, (ii) 6.79% GOI SGrB 2034 for a notified amount of ₹5,000 crore and (iii) 7.34% GS 2064 for a notified amount of ₹15,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on January 31, 2025 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Prerna Infrabuild reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Transchem standalone net profit rises 21.93% in the December 2024 quarter

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Union Bank of India gains as PAT jump 28% YoY to Rs 4,603 crore in Q3 FY25

Bajaj Housing Finance PAT jumps 25% YoY to Rs 548 crore in Q3 FY25

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story