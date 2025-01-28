Government of India announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of ₹30,000 crore

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of (i) 6.79% Government Security 2031 for a notified amount of ₹10,000 crore, (ii) 6.79% GOI SGrB 2034 for a notified amount of ₹5,000 crore and (iii) 7.34% GS 2064 for a notified amount of ₹15,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on January 31, 2025 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.

