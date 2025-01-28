Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Prerna Infrabuild reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Sales decline 80.84% to Rs 1.37 crore

Net loss of Prerna Infrabuild reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 80.84% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1.377.15 -81 OPM %-11.6824.90 -PBDT-0.302.19 PL PBT-0.342.14 PL NP-0.401.54 PL

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

