Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Motors Group global wholesales remain muted in Q1 FY25

Tata Motors Group global wholesales remain muted in Q1 FY25

Image
Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q1 FY25, including Jaguar Land Rover** were at 3,29,847 nos., higher by 2%, as compared to Q1 FY24.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q1 FY25 were at 93,410 nos., higher by 6%, over Q1 FY24.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Global wholesales of Tata Motors passenger vehicles* in Q1 FY25 were at 138,682 nos., lower by 1% as compared to Q1 FY24.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover** were 97,755 vehicles, higher by 5%. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 8,227 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 89,528 vehicles.

*Tata Motors passenger vehicles includes sales of electric vehicles

**JLR number does not include CJLR volumes (CJLR - It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: Let's not be in self-denial about what happened, says SC on NEET-UG 2024 question paper leak

Premium

Bajaj Auto's CNG bike a bold move; customer adoption a concern: Analysts

Sebi approves IPO of Akums Drugs, Ceigall India, Orient Tech, Gold Plus

Why Pakistan has suspended the passports of 2,000 beggars for 7 years

Rahul Gandhi visits relief camps in Manipur, meets violence hit people

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story