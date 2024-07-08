Nava's Zambian step-down subsidiary receives two large scale exploration licenses

Maamba Collieries (MCL), Nava's Zambian Step Down subsidiary has been issued two Large Scale Exploration Licenses for Lithium and other Minerals (Amethyst, Aqua Marine, Tantalum and Tin) in the Southern Province of Zambia.

The Exploratory Licenses are valid for a period of four years during which period MCL plans to carry out detailed exploration of the license areas aggregating to about 8200 Ha to ascertain the mineable resources and to prepare an appropriate business plan for implementation.

