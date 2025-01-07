Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Consumer Durables shares gain

Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 10:17 AM IST
Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Consumer Durables index rising 1137.91 points or 1.75% at 66308.58 at 09:40 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (up 2.78%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 2.66%),Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 1.71%),Supreme Industries Ltd (up 1.33%),Voltas Ltd (up 1.27%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Havells India Ltd (up 0.99%), Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (up 0.85%), and Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.33%).

On the other hand, Blue Star Ltd (down 1.24%), and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 0.04%) moved lower.

At 09:40 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 636.47 or 1.17% at 54973.84.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 150.62 points or 0.95% at 15929.59.

The Nifty 50 index was up 163.95 points or 0.69% at 23780.

The BSE Sensex index was up 432.95 points or 0.56% at 78397.94.

On BSE,2400 shares were trading in green, 718 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

