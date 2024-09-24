Larsen & Toubro wins orders valued between Rs 10-15K cr in Middle East

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Under its power transmission and distribution business

The Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) vertical of Larsen & Toubro has won new orders in the Middle East for expanding and strengthening the electricity grids at high voltage levels. According to the company's project classification, the value of these orders ranges between Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore.

Saudi Arabia

The different operating regions in Saudi Arabia's national electricity network are being interconnected through High Voltage Direct Current links that enable exchange of power between regions and enhanced system resilience. L&T has secured orders to establish 500kV HVDC Transmission Links associated with these interconnections.

L&T has also won orders for three more packages involving two 380kV overhead transmission lines and a bulk supply 380kV Gas Insulated Substation. These elements contribute significantly to the renewable generation interconnection and fortification of the grid.

United Arab Emirates

In Abu Dhabi, L&T has received an order to build two major 400kV Gas Insulated Substations. In addition to civil works, the scope also involves Series Current Limiting Reactors, Auto Transformers, related control, protection, substation monitoring & alarm systems including fault and power quality monitoring, telecommunication systems and integration with the Load Dispatch Centre. These substations will enhance the power transfer capacity of the electricity grid.

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 10:52 AM IST

