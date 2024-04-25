Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Laurus Labs consolidated net profit declines 26.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Laurus Labs consolidated net profit declines 26.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales rise 4.26% to Rs 1439.67 crore

Net profit of Laurus Labs declined 26.58% to Rs 75.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 102.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.26% to Rs 1439.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1380.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 79.68% to Rs 160.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 790.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.55% to Rs 5040.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6040.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1439.671380.90 4 5040.836040.55 -17 OPM %16.7720.68 -15.4226.36 - PBDT209.52234.15 -11 620.941433.02 -57 PBT107.27147.14 -27 236.361108.94 -79 NP75.61102.98 -27 160.55790.11 -80

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 3:45 PM IST

