Glenmark Life Sciences standalone net profit declines 33.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales decline 13.64% to Rs 536.60 crore

Net profit of Glenmark Life Sciences declined 33.08% to Rs 97.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 146.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.64% to Rs 536.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 621.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.84% to Rs 470.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 466.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.64% to Rs 2283.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2161.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales536.60621.32 -14 2283.212161.22 6 OPM %26.3633.22 -29.5329.72 - PBDT144.21209.15 -31 684.74670.70 2 PBT129.68197.63 -34 631.29628.61 0 NP97.94146.36 -33 470.89466.96 1

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 3:45 PM IST

