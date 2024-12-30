Laurus Labs Ltd gains for fifth session

Laurus Labs Ltd is quoting at Rs 590.25, up 0.61% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 36.3% in last one year as compared to a 9.49% gain in NIFTY and a 37.53% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Laurus Labs Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 590.25, up 0.61% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 23805.25. The Sensex is at 78760.73, up 0.08%. Laurus Labs Ltd has added around 2.33% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Laurus Labs Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23008.35, up 0.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 593.15, up 0.61% on the day. Laurus Labs Ltd is up 36.3% in last one year as compared to a 9.49% gain in NIFTY and a 37.53% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 134.5 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News