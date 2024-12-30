United Spirits Ltd spurts 1.21%, rises for fifth straight session

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 1598.5, up 1.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 44.37% in last one year as compared to a 9.49% jump in NIFTY and a 1.25% jump in the Nifty FMCG.

United Spirits Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1598.5, up 1.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 23805.25. The Sensex is at 78760.73, up 0.08%. United Spirits Ltd has gained around 4.33% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56444.25, up 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.86 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1609.2, up 1.3% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 82.67 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

